Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Starting the day off with sunny skies, but muggy and a bit warm. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s, already well above normal for early May. This afternoon we’ll again see partly cloudy skies with temperatures expected to be in the upper 80s and low 90s. It is that time of year we’re again talking about the heat index, aka the ‘feels like’ temperature, and today’s heat indices will be in the mid 90s. Like the last handful of days, we’ll stay dry for most of the day, but this afternoon and evening scattered thunderstorms will be possible.

As storms move into the area tonight, they will be weakening but will still be capable of strong wind and possibly hail. The tornado threat is very low but not zero. This pattern of muggy and warm afternoons with evening thunderstorms will continue through the next handful of days, if not longer. Temperatures will continue to run above their seasonal norms, and we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s (and low 90s in the warm spots) through next week as well.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.