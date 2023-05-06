Lufkin church offers transportation to voting locations

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports from an election event in Lufkin. Our Father’s House of Faith Ministries is hosting Souls to the Polls, offering transportation to and from polling locations. The event also features food, activities for kids and music, all intended to bring the community together. Call (936) 639-9431 for service.

