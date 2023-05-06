Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview middle school holds Lobo Game Fest

Organizer Liz Ross talks about how gaming has become an attractive career path for young people.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gaming has become a huge draw for a new generation, and some East Texas kids were treated to a festival today.

It was called the Lobo Game Fest in Longview, promoting all aspects of the thriving industry.

Held at Foster Middle School, kids of all ages gathered. From relative obscurity 30 years ago to a multi-million dollar industry today, gaming has become a hot career area for young people.

The event featured a gaming collegiate student panel, student showcase, gamers’ tournament and cosplay contest.

