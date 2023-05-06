Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fire damages several businesses in Gun Barrel City

Two of the businesses suffered water, fire and smoke damage; the other businesses suffered smoke damage, the fire department said.(Gun Barrel City Fire Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire that is believed to have started from sparking powerlines damaged three businesses.

The Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of North Gun Barrel Lane on May 6 at about 12:20 a.m.

The building houses several businesses, and officers have said the fire started in the back of the structure. It is believed to have been caused by sparking powerlines that went into the building, authorities said. Just prior to the report of the fire, Gun Barrel City experienced high winds as a thunderstorm passed over the city.

Two of the businesses suffered water, fire and smoke damage; the other businesses suffered smoke damage, the fire department said.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue and Mabank Fire Department assisted. UT Health EMS and Oncor were also on scene.

“Luckily a passerby caught the fire early on, or this could have been a much different story,” Payne Springs Fire Rescue commented.

Officials said there were no injuries to firefighters and the businesses were unoccupied at the time.

The Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of North Gun Barrel Lane.(Gun Barrel City Fire Department)

