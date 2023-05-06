Congregation Beth El honors Rabbi Neal Katz for 20 years of service

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rabbi Neal Katz of Congregation Beth El says it’s rare for a rabbi to have stayed in one spot for so long, but says he’s thankful to have connected with the community in East Texas over the years.

“I came here initially on a three-year contract, and I’ve never left,” said Katz.

“What keeps me here in East Texas is the congregation so my job as a teacher and a rabbi and being involved with the community and that is what that has kept me here for all these years and so I’ve just learned to love East Texas in the way that other rabbis have that came before me,” said Katz.

Rabbi Neal Katz is the eighth full-time rabbi at Congregation Beth El since it began in 1887.

He says his congregation is what keeps him rooted in Tyler.

“It’s just a group of wonderful people it’s a wonderful opportunity to connect with East Texas and I’ve had a lot of opportunities to be involved heavily in the community so this is just a wonderful celebration of a milestone,” said Katz.

“East Texas has its challenges, but this is a congregation that’s been rooted here for 137 years, and so because of that, this is a community that has very deep roots in the community, and I have been able to work with that being their rabbi,” said Rabbi.

