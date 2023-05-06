3rd Annual Remembrance Run in Tyler honors lost loved ones

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Children’s Park held their third annual Remembrance Run. Over 400 runners showed up bright and early to run in loving memory of loved ones who have died.

Brooklyn Moore and her husband were active participants in the race today to honor their daughter, Emeriee Lanelle Moore, who died at 32 weeks during a stillbirth last year.

“It’s everything: you are able to connect with other people and just talk about them and live through the life that they didn’t get to live,” said Moore.

Moore is currently pregnant with her second child and said she has faith that everything will go as planned.

“A lot more faith, and it’s actually brought my husband and I closer together, closer to God and closer to our family and everything, so we don’t look at it as if we lost a daughter. We gained a lot from losing her,” said Moore.

Eloise Ghrist is the executive director of the Children’s Park.

“I think it’s nice to know you are not alone, and there’s just so many benefits to physical movement and exercise to your mental health and just helping process and move your body. It just helps with the grieving process,” said Ghrist.

She said being in the sunshine out with the community and being amongst family is crucial in helping those who are experiencing loss.

“It’s such a gift to do this with people and to know that your baby’s life meant something,” said Ghrist.

