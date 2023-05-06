Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

3rd Annual Remembrance Run in Tyler honors lost loved ones

“It’s such a gift to do this with people and to know that your baby’s life meant something.”
3rd Annual Remembrance Run
3rd Annual Remembrance Run(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Children’s Park held their third annual Remembrance Run. Over 400 runners showed up bright and early to run in loving memory of loved ones who have died.

Brooklyn Moore and her husband were active participants in the race today to honor their daughter, Emeriee Lanelle Moore, who died at 32 weeks during a stillbirth last year.

“It’s everything: you are able to connect with other people and just talk about them and live through the life that they didn’t get to live,” said Moore.

Moore is currently pregnant with her second child and said she has faith that everything will go as planned.

“A lot more faith, and it’s actually brought my husband and I closer together, closer to God and closer to our family and everything, so we don’t look at it as if we lost a daughter. We gained a lot from losing her,” said Moore.

Eloise Ghrist is the executive director of the Children’s Park.

“I think it’s nice to know you are not alone, and there’s just so many benefits to physical movement and exercise to your mental health and just helping process and move your body. It just helps with the grieving process,” said Ghrist.

She said being in the sunshine out with the community and being amongst family is crucial in helping those who are experiencing loss.

“It’s such a gift to do this with people and to know that your baby’s life meant something,” said Ghrist.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man ultimately used his weapon on himself, police say.
Tyler police at scene of man in distress with gun in retail area on S. Broadway
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Jan. 6 prosecutors seek 25 years for Oath Keepers’ Rhodes
Michael Glenn Chambers went missing in 2017. His remains were discovered in Rains County in 2022.
Remains found in Rains County confirmed to be that of missing firefighter
Two residents of a Frankston home were killed when a tree fell.
2 dead in Frankston after tree falls on home
Corey Evans
Trial date set for Tyler man accused of leaving children in abysmal living conditions

Latest News

The Lobo Game Fest in Longview promotes all aspects of the thriving industry.
Longview middle school holds Lobo Game Fest
"I Voted" sticker
Lufkin church offers transportation to voting locations
Special Needs Prom
Maude Cobb Convention Center hosts special needs prom
musgraves mural
Musgraves family designs new mural for downtown Mineola