WebXtra: Maude Cobb Convention Center hosts special needs prom

May is prom season for East Texas students; a chance to make a memory of a lifetime. However, some students can’t always share that memory.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - May is prom season for East Texas students; a chance to make a memory of a lifetime. However, some students can’t always share that memory.

At Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview, the East Texas special needs prom is being held on Friday.

Kids with mental and physical disabilities are invited to make their own prom memory.

Over 600 students are expected to attend from 40 East Texas schools, many showing up in stylish suits and prom gowns.

With music, dancing, and photographs, the event is made possible through the Upshur County Shared Services Arrangement, and organizer Kathy Musick spoke about how important it is for the attendees.

