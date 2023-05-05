Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler police at scene of man in distress with gun in retail area on S. Broadway

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department says they are at the scene of a suicide on Thursday night.

According to police records, 911 calls about the incident began coming in at around 7:22 p.m. Numerous concerned passersby who saw a man running around with a weapon alerted law enforcement to the situation. They reported the man was acting in a distressing way in a retail store parking lot near the large shopping center on Centennial Parkway and S. Broadway. The man had a gun in his hand and was shouting as he ran around, Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh said.

Police responded to the scene and the man used the gun on himself, Erbaugh said. He was fatally wounded. He said that his officers did not discharge their weapons during the incident.

