Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Remembering the 93rd anniversary of the 1930 Sherman Riots

Grayson County will remember that horrible moment in history tomorrow morning at 10:30.
Grayson County will remember that horrible moment in history tomorrow morning at 10:30.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s been 93 years since the Sherman Riots of 1930 and the lynching of George Hughes.

Grayson County will remember that horrible moment in history Saturday morning at 10:30.

It will be at the Vaden Cemetery off Canyon Creek Drive in Sherman, just south of Pecan Grove Park.

The event will feature musicians and speakers, so organizers say to bring your lawn chair for an hour of remembrance.

“It’s something we hope never happens again and is a reminder that we accept it and we are moving forward from this, so if you could just spend an hour of your time out, it’s supposed to be a good day between the rain showers in the morning and evening, you’ll be uplifted by attending,” said Kurt Cichowski, a member of the organizing committee.

Last year the state approved a historical marker for the Sherman Riots.

The Texas Historical Commission is reviewing the inscription before the county decides where on the courthouse lawn the marker will go.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man ultimately used his weapon on himself, police say.
Tyler police at scene of man in distress with gun in retail area on S. Broadway
Michael Glenn Chambers went missing in 2017. His remains were discovered in Rains County in 2022.
Remains found in Rains County confirmed to be that of missing firefighter
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Jan. 6 prosecutors seek 25 years for Oath Keepers’ Rhodes
Two residents of a Frankston home were killed when a tree fell.
2 dead in Frankston after tree falls on home
Corey Evans
Trial date set for Tyler man accused of leaving children in abysmal living conditions

Latest News

"I Voted" sticker
Lufkin church offers transportation to voting locations
May 6 is city and school election day.
9 polling locations open Saturday for Smith County elections
Beth El
Congregation Beth El honors Rabbi Neal Katz for 20 years of service
Election Day Preview
9 polling locations open Saturday for Smith County elections
Special Needs Prom
Maude Cobb Convention Center hosts special needs prom