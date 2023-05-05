Remains found in Rains County confirmed to be that of missing firefighter

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Human remains discovered in Rains County are confirmed to be that of a former Dallas firefighter who went missing six years ago.

Michael Glenn Chambers was a retired Dallas firefighter who was reported missing on March 10, 2017. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office, working with the Texas Rangers and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed that remains found in the woods of U.S. Highway 276 on Nov. 30. 2022 belong to Chambers. The remains were identified through Chambers’ DNA profile.

“I ask for the continued prayers for the Chambers family. Mr. Chambers family have waited for answers for a long time, and I hope this brings some closure to the Chambers family,” Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said.

