Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Pennsylvania teen to be extradited to Texas after ‘swatting’ calls

An arrest has been made after a “swatting” call in Princeton.
An arrest has been made after a “swatting” call in Princeton.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - An arrest has been made after a “swatting” call in Princeton.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 phone call from an individual who stated that he had just murdered his mother and was inside the residence with a firearm.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office, along with first responders from other local agencies, responded to a residence in Princeton, but once on-scene, law enforcement authorities ultimately determined the call to be a “swatting” episode.

“Swatting” occurs when a person attempts to solicit a significant law enforcement response at the residence of an unsuspecting victim, according to a release from the sheriffs office.

During their subsequent investigation, investigators with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Bureau identified a suspect in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, as the “Swatter.”

According to the release, on May 2 Collin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, executed search and arrest warrants in Monroe County, PA. During the execution of these warrants, a seventeen-year-old juvenile male was taken into custody without incident.

Sheriffs said during a subsequent interview, the suspect admitted to making the “swatting” call in Princeton and similar calls in Colorado, Florida, Oregon, Tennessee, California, and Kentucky.

According to the release, an initial forensic examination of the suspect’s electronic devices provided evidence of additional “swatting” calls in other jurisdictions. Many images of child pornography were also found on the suspect’s electronic devices.

Sheriffs said the suspect is being held at the Bucks County Juvenile Detention Center in Pennsylvania on charges of possession of child pornography, false alarms, false reports, and possession of instruments of a crime. Upon satisfying his charges in Pennsylvania, the suspect will be extradited to Texas, where he has been charged with False Report to Induce Emergency Response.

Sheriffs said the suspect’s name is being withheld at this time as he is considered a juvenile in the state of Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man ultimately used his weapon on himself, police say.
Tyler police at scene of man in distress with gun in retail area on S. Broadway
Michael Glenn Chambers went missing in 2017. His remains were discovered in Rains County in 2022.
Remains found in Rains County confirmed to be that of missing firefighter
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Jan. 6 prosecutors seek 25 years for Oath Keepers’ Rhodes
Two residents of a Frankston home were killed when a tree fell.
2 dead in Frankston after tree falls on home
Corey Evans
Trial date set for Tyler man accused of leaving children in abysmal living conditions

Latest News

"I Voted" sticker
Lufkin church offers transportation to voting locations
May 6 is city and school election day.
9 polling locations open Saturday for Smith County elections
Beth El
Congregation Beth El honors Rabbi Neal Katz for 20 years of service
Election Day Preview
9 polling locations open Saturday for Smith County elections
Special Needs Prom
Maude Cobb Convention Center hosts special needs prom