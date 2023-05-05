Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Overturned 18-wheeler closes Nacogdoches County road

A Nacogdoches County road has been closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler.
A Nacogdoches County road has been closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler.(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Noriega
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches County road has been closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

Just south of County Road 422 on Farm-to-Market road 226, an 18-wheeler has tipped over shutting down traffic on the roadway.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is working to clear the roadway, and expects the closure to last for at least an hour.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man ultimately used his weapon on himself, police say.
Tyler police at scene of man in distress with gun in retail area on S. Broadway
2-vehicle collision leaves both drivers dead in Smith County
Violet Workman
Mineola woman arrested after child found surrounded by dogs
Police lights
1 dead, 2 injured in Gregg County 4-vehicle crash
Corey Evans
Trial date set for Tyler man accused of leaving children in abysmal living conditions

Latest News

File graphic of an ambulance.
2 dead in Frankston after tree falls on home
Mobile home slides off trailer, blocks traffic on Mineola loop
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent to retire after 47-year career
Bullard ISD
Bullard ISD lifts lockdown after person brings gun to campus