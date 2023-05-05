Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Midnight for Hunt County. The Storm Prediction Center has moved the SLIGHT RISK (15% chance) for significant severe weather further east over the NW sections of East Texas through the night tonight. Strong winds, some hail, frequent lightning/thunder and brief heavy rainfall are possible...mostly over the NW sections. In other locations, there is a lesser chance for showers thundershowers overnight. We should continue to see afternoon/evening showers and a few thundershowers through the middle to later part of next week. No significant changes in the overall weather pattern are expected so these showers/thundershowers will develop late in the day and subside shortly after the sun sets...for the most part. Much warmer temperatures expected as well. Above normal by about 10 degrees. Have a great night, East Texas.

