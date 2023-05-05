Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office on generator power, phones affected

Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Due to Thursday night’s storms, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is running on generator power.

In a Facebook announcement, the sheriff’s office said their phones and internet have been affected as well. They said that people who are in need of non-emergency assistance can contact dispatch at 936-569-2607.

It is unknown when normal power and communications will be restored.

