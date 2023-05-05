Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin ISD superintendent to retire after 47-year career

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres(Lufkin ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres has announced she will retire after next year.

Torres has been with Lufkin ISD for 47 years, beginning as a Spanish teacher at Lufkin High School, where she taught for 27 years. She moved into school leadership after that, serving as associate principal, assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent before being appointed superintendent in May 2018.

She earned a bachelor’s and two master’s degrees at Stephen F. Austin State University, also serving on the Lufkin City Council from 1999 to 2022. She represents Lufkin ISD on the Chamber of Commerce Board, the Museum of East Texas Education Committee and the STEM Advisory Committee at Stephen F. Austin State University.

Torres announced at a banquet Thursday that she will retire after next year.

