Lemon chicken spaghetti by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is a nice, light pasta meal that’s perfect to serve all year round, though it’s especially good with grilled chicken in the spring and summer. If you can’t grill, just pan fry the chicken as I show you in the video. It’s delicious either way.

Lemon Chicken Spaghetti

Ingredients

6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

3 tablespoons of olive oil, for pan

Garlic powder, salt and pepper (you can use lemon-pepper seasoning if you have it)

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons lemon zest

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves

16 ounces thin spaghetti, cooked and drained

3/4 cup shaved or grated real Paremsan cheese (tastes so much better than the green canned stuff)

Method:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.