Laredo Police speak following arrest of teens involved in viral police car video

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are now speaking out about the arrest of four teens allegedly tied to a video that went viral last month.

The video showed several people dancing on top of a police car.

Laredo Police arrested Manuel Eduardo Sada, 17, Ashley Nicole Garcia, 18, and Juan Carlos Rodriguez Martinez, 17. Meanwhile, the arrest for Danielle Odalis Natividad, 17 is still pending.

This comes after an incident that was reported back in April when Laredo Police were called out to the 1400 block of Doctora Eve Perez Lane due to loud music.

When officers went to break up the party, four people were allegedly seen dancing on top of a patrol unit.

Laredo Police say they have seen an increase in cases like these and that acts like this will not be tolerated.

“We want to remind the community that this is something that is going to impact them for the rest of their life,” said Officer Jose Espinoza. They’re going to have a history, these individuals maybe some didn’t have a criminal history and now they’re going to have an arrest.”

Police say they have made further arrangements with Natividad so she can turn herself into custody on a later date.

