Industrial fire caused by explosion at plant near Houston

Smoke seen from road near industrial fire.
Smoke seen from road near industrial fire.(Sheriff Ed Gonzales)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DEER PARK, Texas (KTRE) - A large fire started in Deer Park near Houston on Friday afternoon, sending up a large plume of smoke.

Reports say the industrial park is north of State Highway 225. Deer Park authorities have not announced a shelter in place at the time of reporting.

Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office will lead a multi-agency response, Sheriff Ed Gonzales said.

The situation is ongoing.

