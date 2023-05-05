Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It has been a warm and muggy Friday, and there is plenty more heat on the way for us! This evening temperatures will stay warm as we likely won’t even drop into the middle 70s until around 10 PM. Most of the day has been dry, but some showers and isolated thunderstorms could be possible again this evening and tonight. Coverage will likely be limited, but it would still be a good idea to keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App if you have any evening plans today. Be prepared for a very muggy start tomorrow as we’ll be waking up in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Saturday afternoon will be quite warm with highs back in the upper 80s. Another round of limited evening showers and thunderstorms will be possible later Saturday evening into Saturday night, so you’ll once again need to be weather alert just to be on the safe side. Throughout the remainder of our weekend as well as for most of next week, we’ll remain in this somewhat unsettled weather pattern as each afternoon and evening there will be the possibility of some showers and storms moving in from the west. For those that do not see any rain, you’ll experience temperatures that will be much warmer than average with highs remaining in the upper 80s until Wednesday, where more widespread showers and thunderstorms should help knock our highs down a peg. Folks, enjoy the sunshine and warmth this weekend, but please stay hydrated and remember to always head indoors if you start to hear the thunder begin to rumble.

