Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Elementary school teacher accused of exposing himself to a child

Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.
Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.(Jacksonville Police Department, North Carolina)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carlina school teacher has been arrested for reportedly exposing himself to a child.

WITN reports that Gregory Morris was arrested on Friday and faces one count of indecent exposure.

Police said on March 6 they got a report of an adult exposing himself to a child and Morris was arrested after further investigation.

According to Onslow County Schools, Morris has been on leave since March 13. He taught third grade at Parkwood Elementary School in Jacksonville.

School officials said that the exposure did not happen on school property and was unrelated to his work at the school.

Morris has been with Onslow County Schools since 2016 and has taught second, third and fourth grades.

Police urged anyone with further information to contact them at 910-938-6520.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man ultimately used his weapon on himself, police say.
Tyler police at scene of man in distress with gun in retail area on S. Broadway
2-vehicle collision leaves both drivers dead in Smith County
Violet Workman
Mineola woman arrested after child found surrounded by dogs
Police lights
1 dead, 2 injured in Gregg County 4-vehicle crash
Corey Evans
Trial date set for Tyler man accused of leaving children in abysmal living conditions

Latest News

Election Day Preview
Election Day Preview
Nacogdoches High Wind Damage
Nacogdoches High Wind Damage
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
5 hurt after fire at Houston-area Shell petrochemical plant
Alyssa Alexandria Williams and Brandon Haynes Matthews
2 arrested in connection with stolen truck in Rusk County