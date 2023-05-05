Bullard ISD lifts lockdown after person brings gun to campus

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - A person brought a gun to the Bullard Primary School and refused to comply with an officer, an ISD representative said.

Friday morning at about 11:15 a.m., all Bullard ISD campuses were placed in lockdown; an individual arrived at the Bullard Primary School with a firearm holstered on their hip, according to a release from Bullard ISD Public Relations Coordinator Amy Pawlak. Following the district safety protocols, Pawlak said primary school staff did not allow the individual to enter the secure areas of the campus and immediately notified law enforcement.

When a Bullard ISD police officer arrived at the campus, the individual would not comply with directives, argued that they had a right to carry a firearm wherever they wanted, refused to identify themselves, and, according to the officer, smelled of alcohol, Pawlak said. At this point, all campuses were put on lockdown as a precaution.

The ISD officer requested assistance from the Bullard Police Department, detained the individual, secured the scene and ensured everyone was safe. Once those priorities were achieved, Pawlak said the campus lockdowns were lifted.

The individual is being processed into the Cherokee County Jail, and Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said he has requested the maximum criminal charges be pursued.

“The safety of our students and staff is always the highest priority,” Lee said. “I realize this situation may have caused unease, but I want to thank our staff for following our protocols exactly as needed.”

Bullard Chief of Police Jeff Bragg said the incident was isolated, no threats were made and no one was hurt during the incident.

For more information, contact Amy Pawlak, Bullard ISD public relations coordinator, at amy.pawlak@bullardisd.org.

