Brazos County receives pieces of its history

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two pieces of history returned home to Brazos County after being donated at Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting.

Justice Bill Vance, a former Brazos County judge along with his wife Barbara donated a Newell Post and a piece of red limestone from the old Brazos County Courthouse that was built in 1892 and razed in 1954. Vance said he was given the post while serving as judge by his secretary who was the daughter of a previous Brazos County judge. As for the limestone, Vance said he found it in the country and was told it was a piece of the old courthouse so he decided to keep it.

Vance said the artifacts have sat in his living room since he found them and it was a pleasure to bring them home to Brazos County.

“It’s an historical artifact that means a lot to this county because it’s part of the 1892 courthouse, and I think it should be on public display,” Vance said. “It’s a beautiful piece.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said he was excited when Vance reached out to him about donating the pieces.

“It’s an historical piece, ornate, it kind of gives us an idea of what that courthouse, we can see pictures of what the courthouse was, but it gives us an idea of what that thing may have looked like on the inside,” Peters said.

As the county redesigns the entryway for the current courthouse Peters said he’d like to see a display area showcasing Brazos County history.

“My hope is that we can somehow place this in a prominent place so that people can see what it was,” Peters said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

