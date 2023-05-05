Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Authorities capture Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender in Lubbock

Stacy Lee Allen, 48
Stacy Lee Allen, 48(DPS)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Stacey Allen, of Sierra Blanca, is back in custody following his arrest on April 26, in Lubbock. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid.

Stacey Lee Allen, 48, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents. The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, along with the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the multi-agency investigation into Allen. He had been wanted since August 2022, when the DPS Criminal Investigations Division in El Paso issued warrants for his arrest for two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 1995, Allen was convicted of sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 14-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to four years of confinement in prison. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 15 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $14,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

