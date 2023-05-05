Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Airline passenger stopped with 22 snakes in checked baggage, officials say

Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.
Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.(Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, India)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENNAI, India (Gray News) - Officials in India say customs agents made an interesting find when checking an airline passenger’s luggage last week.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs in India shared videos of agents finding 22 snakes in a woman’s checked baggage.

Chennai Customs reportedly intercepted the female passenger when examining her items.

The woman was arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the snakes were of various species and sizes, according to officials.

Authorities said they seized the snakes as well as a chameleon that was found in the baggage per the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Officials said the wildlife act is for the protection of various species, such as the snakes found, and plants.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man ultimately used his weapon on himself, police say.
Tyler police at scene of man in distress with gun in retail area on S. Broadway
2-vehicle collision leaves both drivers dead in Smith County
Violet Workman
Mineola woman arrested after child found surrounded by dogs
Police lights
1 dead, 2 injured in Gregg County 4-vehicle crash
Jose Manuel Esparza, 23
Tyler man gets prison sentence for 2021 vehicular death

Latest News

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just...
Random shooting leaves 12-year-old Florida boy dead at store
File graphic of an ambulance.
2 dead in Frankston after tree falls on home
Mobile home slides off trailer, blocks traffic on Mineola loop
This image taken from Prince George's County Police Department twitter page shows a person with...
Maryland police: Attackers tried to shoot boy on school bus