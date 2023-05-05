9 polling locations open Saturday for Smith County elections

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Saturday is election day, and a range of local positions are on the ballot in Smith County.

May 6 is city and school election day, and there will be nine polling locations open in Smith County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The locations include the following.

The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler

Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 CR 220, Tyler

Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale

Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196, Tyler

St. Violet Baptist Church, 14129 FM 2767, Tyler

Bullard Southern Baptist Church, 716 N. Houston St., Bullard

New Harmony Baptist Church, 10251 FM 724, Tyler

Three Lakes Middle School, 2445 Three Lakes Parkway, Tyler

Victor Kay Gymnasium, 605 Wildcat Drive, Winona

Elections for the ISDs of Bullard, Chapel Hill, Lindale and Tyler District 4 are on the ballot, along with positions for the City of Winona and a proposition for Emergency Services District No. 1.

For more information, visit the county elections webpage. Sample ballots are on this page. Election results will be posted online Saturday night after polls close.

The elections office can also be reached at (903) 590-4777.

