9 polling locations open Saturday for Smith County elections

Saturday is election day, and a range of local positions are on the ballot in Smith County.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Saturday is election day, and a range of local positions are on the ballot in Smith County.

May 6 is city and school election day, and there will be nine polling locations open in Smith County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The locations include the following.

  • The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler
  • Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 CR 220, Tyler
  • Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale
  • Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196, Tyler
  • St. Violet Baptist Church, 14129 FM 2767, Tyler
  • Bullard Southern Baptist Church, 716 N. Houston St., Bullard
  • New Harmony Baptist Church, 10251 FM 724, Tyler
  • Three Lakes Middle School, 2445 Three Lakes Parkway, Tyler
  • Victor Kay Gymnasium, 605 Wildcat Drive, Winona

Elections for the ISDs of Bullard, Chapel Hill, Lindale and Tyler District 4 are on the ballot, along with positions for the City of Winona and a proposition for Emergency Services District No. 1.

For more information, visit the county elections webpage. Sample ballots are on this page. Election results will be posted online Saturday night after polls close.

The elections office can also be reached at (903) 590-4777.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

