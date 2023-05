FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Two people have died after a tree fell on their Frankston home during a storm.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a 29-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were killed as a result of the incident on County Road 3000.

