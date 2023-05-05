Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 arrested in connection with stolen truck in Rusk County

Alyssa Alexandria Williams and Brandon Haynes Matthews
Alyssa Alexandria Williams and Brandon Haynes Matthews
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies arrested two people after being notified of a suspicious vehicle on Highway 323.

On Thursday at about 5:52 p.m., officials received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Highway 323 that was pulling in behind a house, according to a post by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies ran the license plate of the suspected truck, and it was found to have been reported stolen, the post said.

Deputies arrested Alyssa Alexandria Williams and Brandon Haynes Matthews, who were allegedly in possession of the stolen truck.

Both individuals have been booked into the Rusk County Jail and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

