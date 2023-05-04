Winona ISD delays start time after power outage early Thursday morning

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - The Winona ISD campus has experienced a power outage that’s forced them to delay start times for classes on Thursday morning.

According to a post made on their official Facebook page, repair crews are on the scene but an estimated time of resolution has not been determined yet. The Winona ISD is currently planning for a 2-hour delayed start. Buses will also be delayed for 2 hours.

The cause of the power investigation remains unknown.

