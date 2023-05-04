WebXtra: Longview small business event honors late colleague

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A gathering held to salute the success of numerous East Texas businesses, and to honor a businessman who was killed in a motorcycle crash less than a week ago.

At Pinecrest country club, the Longview ‘Small Business Solutions’ held a luncheon to salute those in the local business community.

“Small businesses, sometimes called mom and pop operations, it’s those businesses under 15 employees that really do drive the economy,” said event organizer David Jochum.

Three businesses were given awards for their contribution to new and existing business.

One of the businesses being highlighted is ‘Forbes and Butler Visual Communications’.

“They are receiving our small business of the year award, which is our most prestigious award today.” Jochum says.

On April 28th, Jason Butler, one of the co-owners, was killed in a single passenger motorcycle accident in Harrison county.

Remembered as a talented and published artist, his business partner says Jason would have been thrilled with the award.

“It’s an extreme honor to be recognized when you didn’t expect it. Jason and all of us in the office we’re very proud to have been chosen small business of the year. We stuck through Covid and all of that and we’re blessed to have wonderful clients. It’s very bitter-sweet,” says Holly Forbes, Jason’s business partner for 22 years.

Butler and those like him personify the importance of small business in any community.

“Jason really did epitomize the hard work. the spirit behind being an entrepreneur and a business owner,” says Jochum.

Jason Butler was big supporter of the arts, and a mural of one of his ‘prints’ is planned to be created in downtown Longview.

