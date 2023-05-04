Union Grove High School fishing team discusses success, plans for state

UNION GROVE, Texas (KLTV) - Union Grove’s fishing team has only been in action for two years, and and they’re already headed to state competition.

Head Boat Captain Tracy Griffin said the bass fishing program started in the 2021-2022 academic year, with only five teams. All five made it to regionals, but ended their run there. This year, there are ten teams, and one of the three that qualified for regionals is preparing for the state competition this year.

Cason Cowan and Jacob Griffin are both sophomores at Union Grove, and they managed to win the April 15 regional bass fishing tournament on Cedar Creek Lake. Cowan said he landed an eight-pound bass which ended up tipping the scales to a winning weight of 19.71 pounds, but it was Griffin who carried them to regionals in the first place while Cowan was out sick. The boys each won $3,500 in scholarships from the competition.

The boys plan to “pre-fish” Lake Sam Rayburn where state will be held. They said they learned the importance of this tactic during last years regionals, and it’s what got them so far this year.

This year, Union Grove has their first female team as well. The two freshmen were just shy of regionals this year, but they look forward to having more girls on their team in the 2023-2024 season.

The state tournament will be held on May 20 and 21 on Lake Sam Rayburn. A first place finish would award the boys with another $15,000 in scholarship money.

