Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Union Grove High School fishing team discusses success, plans for state

An East Texas fishing team that started two years ago sent three teams to regionals, one of which won.
By Mack Shaw and Arthur Clayborn
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION GROVE, Texas (KLTV) - Union Grove’s fishing team has only been in action for two years, and and they’re already headed to state competition.

Head Boat Captain Tracy Griffin said the bass fishing program started in the 2021-2022 academic year, with only five teams. All five made it to regionals, but ended their run there. This year, there are ten teams, and one of the three that qualified for regionals is preparing for the state competition this year.

Cason Cowan and Jacob Griffin are both sophomores at Union Grove, and they managed to win the April 15 regional bass fishing tournament on Cedar Creek Lake. Cowan said he landed an eight-pound bass which ended up tipping the scales to a winning weight of 19.71 pounds, but it was Griffin who carried them to regionals in the first place while Cowan was out sick. The boys each won $3,500 in scholarships from the competition.

The boys plan to “pre-fish” Lake Sam Rayburn where state will be held. They said they learned the importance of this tactic during last years regionals, and it’s what got them so far this year.

This year, Union Grove has their first female team as well. The two freshmen were just shy of regionals this year, but they look forward to having more girls on their team in the 2023-2024 season.

The state tournament will be held on May 20 and 21 on Lake Sam Rayburn. A first place finish would award the boys with another $15,000 in scholarship money.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Violet Workman
Mineola woman arrested after child found surrounded by dogs
2-vehicle collision leaves both drivers dead in Smith County
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Prosecutor: Suspected Texas gunman tried to escape to Mexico

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about the Chiefs Super Bowl win during an...
Patrick Mahomes given big role for Kentucky Derby
Grace Community School athletes sign on to play college football
Grace Community football coach praises players that signed on to play at collegiate level
All Saints athletes signing on for collegiate sports
All Saints football, basketball players sign to college teams
TJC womens freshman basketball players sign to transfer
TJC freshman women basketball athletes sign to transfer colleges