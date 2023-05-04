Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man gets prison sentence for 2021 vehicular death

Jose Manuel Esparza, 23(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of causing a crash that resulted in another man’s death was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

Jose Esparza, 25, pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Oct. 14, 2021, Esparza caused the death of Pablo Antonio Avila, by driving a 2008 black Chevrolet Corvette in excess of 100 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone in the 2200 block of WSW Loop 323.

