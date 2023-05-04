Trial date set for Tyler man accused of leaving children in abysmal living conditions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date for a man accused of abandoning and endangering his children has been set.

Corey Evans, 28, of Tyler, was set to reach a plea deal on Monday. The agreement could not be reached, though it was noted that his co-defendant, Katelynn Schengeli, will go to trial first.

Evans has been accused of leaving four children in unlivable conditions. At the time of his arrest in Dec. 2021, the children were found in the family’s mobile home in various states of severe distress; an 11-month-old infant was in a diaper that had apparently been soiled some time ago, twin 4-year-olds were locked in a room with one begging for water, and all were very malnourished. The situation was found as a result of an 8-year-old child who had called 911 for his unresponsive mother, Schengeli, who had reportedly passed out drunk.

Pre-trial for Evans is set to be held on Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m., with the trial set for Aug. 21 at 9 a.m.

Related

Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.