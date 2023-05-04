TJC freshman women basketball athletes sign to transfer colleges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The TJC Lady Apache’s have lost three of their freshman players who have signed to move academically and athletically to other universities.

Sian Phipps has signed with the University of South Mississippi after excelling academically as well as athletically.

“Most of the fact, their academics are really high, they’re really a tough school to get into so I kind of pride myself on that being able to go somewhere not only is basketball competitive, but academically competitive too,” said Phipps.

Victoria Dixon’s transfer centers around proving a point.

“Well, I am headed to Alabama A&M, the SWAC conference, because a lot of people look down on HBCU’s and stuff. They say a lot of talented players can’t go through there but I’m going there to show you can talented anywhere you go,” said Dixon.

Although losing three talented freshmen on the same year is a huge blow, head coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard is happy she could make her mark on these athletes.

“You just utilize what time you get, whether you get a short time or a long time you want to make sure that you made your mark. At least you taught them something, and they’re walking with something that’s going to help them at their next college,” said Coach Trenia.

