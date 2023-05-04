Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

TJC freshman women basketball athletes sign to transfer colleges

By Michael Coleman
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The TJC Lady Apache’s have lost three of their freshman players who have signed to move academically and athletically to other universities.

Sian Phipps has signed with the University of South Mississippi after excelling academically as well as athletically.

“Most of the fact, their academics are really high, they’re really a tough school to get into so I kind of pride myself on that being able to go somewhere not only is basketball competitive, but academically competitive too,” said Phipps.

Victoria Dixon’s transfer centers around proving a point.

“Well, I am headed to Alabama A&M, the SWAC conference, because a lot of people look down on HBCU’s and stuff. They say a lot of talented players can’t go through there but I’m going there to show you can talented anywhere you go,” said Dixon.

Although losing three talented freshmen on the same year is a huge blow, head coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard is happy she could make her mark on these athletes.

“You just utilize what time you get, whether you get a short time or a long time you want to make sure that you made your mark. At least you taught them something, and they’re walking with something that’s going to help them at their next college,” said Coach Trenia.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Violet Workman
Mineola woman arrested after child found surrounded by dogs
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Prosecutor: Suspected Texas gunman tried to escape to Mexico
A sinkhole appeared near downtown Tyler on Wednesday morning.
Traffic delayed, water shut off as crews repair water main break

Latest News

Winona ISD cancels class following power outage
Wreck involving overturned 18-wheeler slows traffic on Hwy 79 east of New Summerfield.
18-wheeler overturned in wreck on SH 79 along Rusk, Cherokee county line
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 5-4-23
Thursday’s Weather: Warm again today
Timpson
Timpson homes, businesses working to recover from last week’s storm damage