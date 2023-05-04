Timpson homes, businesses working to recover from last week’s storm damage

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Recovery efforts continue in Deep East Texas nearly a week after severe storms rolled through. Timpson was one of the hardest hit areas. The city is about 30 miles southwest of Nacogdoches.

Angela Bradford owns a building damaged in the storm, and says her mother’s restaurant, Frontier Cafe, is inside. She says part of the roof came off one side of the building, windows were broken, and the building was flooded. She says despite that, they are still open.

“We’ve had people to come in and assess everything. Everything is safe. The roof, we’re just going to have the building completely remodeled and then go from there, but in the meantime we’ll be open,” Bradford said.

The National Weather Service surveyed the damage and determined the are was hit by straight line winds. They say the wind speeds peaked at 95 miles per hour.

Josh Tipton, Shelby County Constable for precinct 5, says damage can still be seen throughout the town. but he says county and city crews along with residents have all worked together to clear most of the roads.

Tonight, one is still closed on County Road 4333 due to a damaged culvert.

“The commissioner is currently trying to figure out a contingency plan for that particular road to get the culvert out and getting everything fixed for passage,” Tipton said.

Tipton say the community was shown a tremendous amount of support.

“There was a certain lumber company that donated a complete 18-wheeler load full of OSB board, compress board for people that had damage to their barns, roofs, homes, so on and so forth. The Red Cross was showed up, so it was an outpour of community support,” Tipton said.

Huge dumpsters were also delivered and placed throughout the town for people to use.

Bradford says the cafe will stay open when they can as remodeling is occurring. She says county and city authorities have been helpful throughout this experience.

“I don’t know that in the entire years that we’ve been here, which has been a little over 16 years, that we’ve had such a tremendous situation to happen and there has been a lot of damage town wide, but they came in and they handled this situation as if they did it every day,” Bradford said.

Constable Tipton says the ground is still saturated from last week’s storms, making it possible that more trees could fall if the area sees any significant wind from another round of storms expected to move in starting tomorrow.

