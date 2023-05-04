Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Warm again today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a mild start with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.  Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the day with only a very slight chance for a sprinkle or two until this evening.  Thunderstorms will develop to the west of East Texas and if they hold together, a few could move into East Texas this evening and overnight.  The same thing will happen tomorrow.  Friday will be rain-free for most of the day with a mix of clouds and sun and very warm temperatures.  Then, Friday evening, a few thunderstorms could move into East Texas and die out overnight.  Saturday could be the same as well with the best chances for rain being very late in the day.  The unsettled weather pattern with very warm afternoon high temperatures continues into next week.

