St. Mary Magdalene’s new European-inspired church to be dedicated Sunday in Flint

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Father James Rowland is the priest of St. Mary Magdalene church. He, along with Father Timothy Kelly, had a vision to build a brand new Roman-style inspired church from the ground up.

“Our old parish church has outgrown us, and it sat 220 people. This building will hold more than twice that,” said Rowland.

He says the architectural style of the church is based on churches in ancient Rome from over 200 years ago.

Rowland says Kelly had the idea to begin fundraising and design work of the new church.

“It’s a new build and we deliberately picked a style that looked old and traditional,” said Rowland.

Teresa Farish is a longtime member of the church.

“Father Kelly laid the bones and he made this happen; Father Rowland made it happen,” said Farish,

“Especially for us that have been in this church a long time, you know, it’s like a dream come true, you know? It’s finally here,” said Farish.

The church helped bring this vision into fruition through donations, fundraisers, and creative ideas of design.

Farish says the new building will not only offer space to hold more members, but it will also give church members better central air and heating, larger classroom spaces, and a bigger congregation area.

“From every aspect you give a piece of yourself and I think to see that come to fruition makes it even more special,” said Farish.

The Mass of Dedication and Consecration of the Church and Altar will be held on May 7 at 3 p.m., according to the church’s Facebook page.

