Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

St. Mary Magdalene’s new European-inspired church to be dedicated Sunday in Flint

“Our old parish church has outgrown us, and it sat 220 people. This building will hold more than twice that,” said Rowland.
St. Mary Magdalene’s new European-inspired church to be dedicated Sunday in Flint
By Sariah Bonds
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Father James Rowland is the priest of St. Mary Magdalene church. He, along with Father Timothy Kelly, had a vision to build a brand new Roman-style inspired church from the ground up.

“Our old parish church has outgrown us, and it sat 220 people. This building will hold more than twice that,” said Rowland.

He says the architectural style of the church is based on churches in ancient Rome from over 200 years ago.

Rowland says Kelly had the idea to begin fundraising and design work of the new church.

“It’s a new build and we deliberately picked a style that looked old and traditional,” said Rowland.

Teresa Farish is a longtime member of the church.

“Father Kelly laid the bones and he made this happen; Father Rowland made it happen,” said Farish,

“Especially for us that have been in this church a long time, you know, it’s like a dream come true, you know? It’s finally here,” said Farish.

The church helped bring this vision into fruition through donations, fundraisers, and creative ideas of design.

Farish says the new building will not only offer space to hold more members, but it will also give church members better central air and heating, larger classroom spaces, and a bigger congregation area.

“From every aspect you give a piece of yourself and I think to see that come to fruition makes it even more special,” said Farish.

The Mass of Dedication and Consecration of the Church and Altar will be held on May 7 at 3 p.m., according to the church’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Lance Phillips
Son of arrested Smith County clerk tries to speak during commissioners court meeting
Brandy Ackerman
Police: Edgewood woman finishes shopping trip after failing to rob clerk
2 dead in early morning Smith County crash
1 killed, 3 injured in Van Zandt county crash

Latest News

Jamie Fenton-Stearns said prisoners are taught to train dogs and the dogs stay with their...
‘Second Chance’ initiative helps Rusk County inmates train stray dogs
Students are already being interviewed at Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center for the...
Smith County looks to high school students for help with jailer shortage
Church Mural
St. Mary Magdalene’s new European-inspired church to be dedicated Sunday in Flint
A high school student meets with jail leadership.
Smith County looks to high school students for help with jailer shortage