Police arrest second suspect connected to second Jasper shooting

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Another suspect in a second shooting that took place after a prom party shooting in Jasper last month has turned himself in.

According to a report by the Jasper Police Department, Terrien Shayveon Collins, 21, turned himself in a day after another suspect, Jacquise Tayshun Bell, 19, did the same. Both men are charged with failure to report a felony, a misdemeanor. Additionally Bell has also been charge with two additional crimes: deadly conduct, a third degree felony, and aggravated assault, a second degree felony.

Collins and Bell are believed to be involved in a shooting on that took place on Sunday, April 23 on Bevil Loop and Valley Drive shortly after midnight. At least one of these individuals is believed to have returned fire at the four suspects already arrested for their involvement in the after-prom party shooting.

Police said there is a possibility that additional persons/suspects could be involved being that this is still an ongoing investigation.

