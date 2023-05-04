Patrick Mahomes given big role for Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Super Bowl MVP and Whitehouse native will be calling riders up for the start of the derby on Saturday.

According to a Sports Illustrated article, it was announced on Wednesday that Mahomes will be giving the famous “Riders Up” declaration at this years Kentucky Derby.

The “Riders Up!” call signals to the riders to mount their horses and is usually given 19 minutes before the start of the race.

Since 2012, derby officials have had different celebrities give the call.

Other NFL stars to give the call include Broncos head coach, Sean Payton and free agent quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.