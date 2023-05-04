Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Patrick Mahomes given big role for Kentucky Derby

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about the Chiefs Super Bowl win during an...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about the Chiefs Super Bowl win during an NFL Super Bowl football news conference in Phoenix, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Travis Noriega
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Super Bowl MVP and Whitehouse native will be calling riders up for the start of the derby on Saturday.

According to a Sports Illustrated article, it was announced on Wednesday that Mahomes will be giving the famous “Riders Up” declaration at this years Kentucky Derby.

The “Riders Up!” call signals to the riders to mount their horses and is usually given 19 minutes before the start of the race.

Since 2012, derby officials have had different celebrities give the call.

Other NFL stars to give the call include Broncos head coach, Sean Payton and free agent quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Violet Workman
Mineola woman arrested after child found surrounded by dogs
2-vehicle collision leaves both drivers dead in Smith County
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Prosecutor: Suspected Texas gunman tried to escape to Mexico

Latest News

Grace Community School athletes sign on to play college football
Grace Community football coach praises players that signed on to play at collegiate level
All Saints athletes signing on for collegiate sports
All Saints football, basketball players sign to college teams
TJC womens freshman basketball players sign to transfer
TJC freshman women basketball athletes sign to transfer colleges
Elkhart Elks
Elkhart ISD welcomes new head football coach