New traffic light to be installed at Tyler intersection Friday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new traffic signal pole will be installed at a Tyler intersection on Friday, May 5.

Crews will install a new traffic signal pole at South Fleishel Avenue and East Fifth Street on Friday.

Work will begin at 8:30 a.m. and be completed by 2:30 p.m.

Treat the intersection as a four-way stop if the signal is flashing red or dark.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.