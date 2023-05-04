New traffic light to be installed at Tyler intersection Friday morning
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new traffic signal pole will be installed at a Tyler intersection on Friday, May 5.
Crews will install a new traffic signal pole at South Fleishel Avenue and East Fifth Street on Friday.
Work will begin at 8:30 a.m. and be completed by 2:30 p.m.
Treat the intersection as a four-way stop if the signal is flashing red or dark.
