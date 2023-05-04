Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New traffic light to be installed at Tyler intersection Friday morning

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic(KLTV/KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new traffic signal pole will be installed at a Tyler intersection on Friday, May 5.

Crews will install a new traffic signal pole at South Fleishel Avenue and East Fifth Street on Friday.

Work will begin at 8:30 a.m. and be completed by 2:30 p.m.

Treat the intersection as a four-way stop if the signal is flashing red or dark.

