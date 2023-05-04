Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin woman accused of setting fire to 93-year-old man’s porch

Lyquandlyn Yvette Harper
Lyquandlyn Yvette Harper(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An arson case involving a flaming pile of clothes on the porch of a duplex appears to have been started by the owner of the clothes.

On April 1, the Lufkin Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1300 block of Kurth Drive, where a blaze was seen on the porch of a duplex-style apartment, according to an arrest document. The fire was described as medium-sized, and appeared to be contained to a large pile of clothes about a foot from the front door. The clothes were dragged away by firemen, and put out. The fire caused only scorch marks to floor, ceiling, and surrounding brick walls.

The tenant, who was identified to the authorities as a 93-year-old man, was found still inside the apartment according to the document. The identity of the man has not been released. He reportedly said that Lyquandlyn Yvette Harper, 43, of Lufkin, had started it, though he did not know her full name. He described her to authorities, and said that she had started the fire because he would not let her stay at his apartment.

According to the document, the tenant said that the incident had started by Harper showing up at the residence and arguing about why she couldn’t stay. At some point she went into the kitchen, and when she returned the living room lights didn’t work, according to the report. The affiant wrote that he went to the breaker box after hearing this, and reported that the living room lights breaker had been turned off, noting that it had not been tripped.

The tenant went on to say that he told Harper to leave when she returned, after which he put a large bag of her clothing out on the porch. A few minutes later, the clothing was reportedly discovered by the tenant to be on fire.

Using security camera footage and a statement from the property manager about a woman “hanging around the complex causing problems,” authorities were able to identify and arrest Harper.

She is being held in the Angelina County Jail on charges of arson and criminal trespass on bonds totaling $105,000.

