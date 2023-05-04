Judge denies withdrawal of plea agreement by Tyler man who posed as war hero

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A federal magistrate judge denied a Tyler man’s request to withdraw his plea bargain after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges including money laundering, wire fraud and violating the Stolen Valor Act.

Derek Hamm, 39, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to wire fraud, money laundering, violating the Stolen Valor Act, using a fraudulent military discharge certificate, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. The Stolen Valor Act of 2013 makes it illegal to fraudulently wear medals, embellish rank, or make false claims of military service to obtain money, employment, property, or some other tangible benefit. As part of the plea agreement, Hamm agreed to pay restitution of at least $2.3 million and forfeiture of the proceeds of his criminal conduct, including jewelry, automobiles and cash proceeds in the amount of $1,675,000.

According to court documents, Hamm invented a persona of being a wealthy and successful war hero. Hamm held himself out to be a former member of the Army Special Forces who had served multiple tours of duty in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other countries. He claimed to have been awarded a Purple Heart, Silver Star, Bronze Star, and Distinguished Service Cross for his service. Hamm also represented that he was related to Harold Hamm, the billionaire oilman in Oklahoma, which he claimed gave him access to financial resources and oil industry expertise. Through this persona, Hamm created an extensive network of friends who introduced him to potential investors. Those investors believed Hamm’s claims and invested in what they expected to be worthwhile ventures spearheaded by a trustworthy and capable entrepreneur.

When asked why this motion to withdraw the plea agreement was being made, Hamm’s defense attorney, Thad Davidson, said it’s “because my client ordered me to and I follow orders.”

“He is the captain of the ship and I am the navigator,” Davidson said.

More specifically, Davidson said Hamm wanted the agreement withdrawn due to his disagreement with sentencing enhancements proposed by the United States government stemming from his alleged use of firearms to coerce people into giving him money. Davidson said that the second plea agreement that Hamm signed contained no indication of guns playing a part in sentencing.

The U.S. Attorney’s office, however, said that the law allows the probation office to consider a wide berth of evidence and criminal history when making sentencing proposals.

Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell ultimately denied Hamm’s request. A sentencing hearing for Hamm could take place as early as May 18.

