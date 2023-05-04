Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Grace Community football coach praises players that signed on to play at collegiate level

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Michael Coleman
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Grace Community School’s head football coach praised the four players who have signed on to play college football.

Coach Tim Russell talks about his athletes as role models who will be hard to replace as they get ready to play at the next level.

“You don’t replace guys like that, but what they’ve done a great job. What makes it more special is that they’ve talked to the younger guys and teach them the way to win and being successful. Not just on the field, but in life. They’re going to be very hard to replace,” said coach Russell.

The athletes who made their commitments were Nick Stuart, Caleb Wilson, Jemarion Johnson, and Caden Lynch.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Violet Workman
Mineola woman arrested after child found surrounded by dogs
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Prosecutor: Suspected Texas gunman tried to escape to Mexico
A sinkhole appeared near downtown Tyler on Wednesday morning.
Traffic delayed, water shut off as crews repair water main break

Latest News

All Saints athletes signing on for collegiate sports
All-Saints athletes sign on to play at collegiate level
Elkhart Elks
Elkhart ISD welcomes new head football coach
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he and...
Patrick Mahomes teaming with Travis Kelce in ‘The Match’ golf showdown
Bullard ISD
3 Bullard student athletes sign on to college teams