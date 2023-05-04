Grace Community football coach praises players that signed on to play at collegiate level

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Grace Community School’s head football coach praised the four players who have signed on to play college football.

Coach Tim Russell talks about his athletes as role models who will be hard to replace as they get ready to play at the next level.

“You don’t replace guys like that, but what they’ve done a great job. What makes it more special is that they’ve talked to the younger guys and teach them the way to win and being successful. Not just on the field, but in life. They’re going to be very hard to replace,” said coach Russell.

The athletes who made their commitments were Nick Stuart, Caleb Wilson, Jemarion Johnson, and Caden Lynch.

