Gilmer PD looking for woman who broke into 6 cars

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Gilmer police are searching for a woman they allege burglarized six cars at a gas station Wednesday night.

Gilmer Police Department requests the public’s help in identifying a woman who they allege burglarized six cars at the Cefco near US Highway 271 South.

The woman was on foot, has dark hair, wears glasses, and was seen wearing a grey hooded shirt that with white text that reads “I just want to hang out with my dog.”

If you have any information please contact Officer Stith at 903-843-5545, reference case #23-0195.

Gilmer Police Department requests the public’s help in identifying a woman who burglarized six cars at the Cefco near US Highway 271 South. (Gilmer Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.