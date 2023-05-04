Gilmer PD looking for woman who broke into 6 cars
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Gilmer police are searching for a woman they allege burglarized six cars at a gas station Wednesday night.
Gilmer Police Department requests the public’s help in identifying a woman who they allege burglarized six cars at the Cefco near US Highway 271 South.
The woman was on foot, has dark hair, wears glasses, and was seen wearing a grey hooded shirt that with white text that reads “I just want to hang out with my dog.”
If you have any information please contact Officer Stith at 903-843-5545, reference case #23-0195.
