Warm Temperatures and Rain Chances Continue...
Few showers/t'showers, even an iso. storm will be possible this evening.
By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies are expected through tonight with a chance for a few showers and/or thundershowers/storms to move into East Texas this evening. Most should dissipate as the sun sets. There is a Marginal Risk, or 5% chance for significant severe weather, over much of East Texas this evening and tonight, so we will monitor closely, any storms that do develop. This is the lowest risk for severe storms. We will have another chance for this to happen on Friday and Saturday evening as well, but the best chances appears to be this evening. They should move into our area from the west as an outflow boundary, so once they arrive, they should fade with the sun setting. We should continue to see afternoon/evening showers and a few thundershowers through the middle to later part of next week. No significant chances in the overall weather pattern is expected so these showers/thundershowers will develop late in the day and subside after the sun sets...for the most part. Much warmer temperatures expected as well. Above normal by about 10 degrees. Have a great day, East Texas.

