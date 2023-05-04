Dike community to vote on possible incorporation into city in response to solar farm build

DIKE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas community is faced with a new development that is creating concern. A solar farm is being built in the community of Dike, located in Hopkins County. Some say incorporating into a city would be the solution.

In 2020, the Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved to build a solar farm in the community of Dike. Construction has already begun. But many community members are against the project, like Kirk Reams.

“The landowners that have leased this land had already signed leases and everything had been done before most of the community members ever found out about it. So by that time, we had no way of voicing our opinion or our concerns.” said Reams.

Reams says he is concerned about the location of the solar farm, saying they are stripping away the nature that once occupied the land.

“If you knew what this land looked like before, it will break your heart because there was cattle on it, there was ducks, deer, wildlife and everything out there.”

The owner and operator of the development, ENGIE, countered the argument by saying the farm is well-located to serve Northeast Texas with much-needed electricity in the ERCOT market.

Some people in Dike want to incorporate into an official city.

“We have lost all faith in local government in Hopkins County. Right now the commissioners and the county judge has all the power to do whatever they want to do in Dike, Texas. We want to take that power away from them because we can’t trust them, because of what’s happened.” said Reams.

If approved, Dike would become a class C city, bringing in a mayor and two councilmen. Reams says it may be too late to stop the solar farm, but creating a local government could stop other future developments.

But not all Dike community members are for the possible incorporation.

Donna Tubb says it was not a mutual decision for the incorporation to be on the ballot.

“The rest of Dike was hurt. We’re not just a community, we’re a family. And when you make a decision you ask all of your family, not just part of them.”

Tubb says she’s also concerned about a possible tax increase.

“When you become your own city, there are taxes that have to be created for our community to fix our roads, to maintain our Volunteer Fire Department.”

Right now, Hopkins County maintains their roads which could change if they incorporate.

She also says Dike has a large elderly community.

“People on fixed incomes and taxes are high enough and we just don’t need another layer.”

Tubb adds, “We love our community and I think everybody that has a small community can understand both sides. I voted, I hope that everyone votes and it’s in God’s hands now.”

Election Day is this Saturday, May 6. Residents can vote at the Dike Community Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

