Boil water notice rescinded for City of Murchison

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
From Press Release

MURCHISON, Texas - On April 27, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Murchison public water system, PWS ID # 1070027, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system north of the intersection of FM 773/Kathy Dr., the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of May 4.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Steven Hartley at 903-469-3710.

