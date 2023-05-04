Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
All-Saints athletes sign on to play at collegiate level

By Michael Coleman
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three athletes from the All Saints Episcopal School have just signed on to play their respective sports at the collegiate level.

The student body, family, and friends were present at the signing ceremony where the athletes made their commitments. Jordan Hoover signed on to play basketball for Luther College, Bryce Patrick signed on to play basketball for Central Methodist University in Missouri, and Mill Walters signed on to play football for Wheaton College Thunder.

The athletics director Drew Starnes said he’s proud of them all.

“Their leadership on and off the court, their success on and off the field, really brings the culture and the spirit to being an All Saints Trojan. It’s really waht helps provide the community, we have thier leadership on and off the court and field,” said Starned.

