2-vehicle collision leaves both drivers dead in Smith County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tuesday morning crash near Coffee City left two people dead.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rodrigo Talavera, 43, of Tyler, was traveling northbound on Farm to Market Road 2661 at the same time that Mitchel L. Kennedy, 61, was traveling southbound. The report states that Talavera failed to drive in a single lane and veered into the oncoming southbound lane and collided with Kennedy’s vehicle. The incident occurred about 5.5 miles north of Coffee City.

Both Kennedy and Talavera were pronounced dead at the scene.

