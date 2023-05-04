Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 in custody after Panola County deputies assist ATF, FBI with search warrant execution

Panola County Sheriff's Office
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were in Panola County on Wednesday. They asked Panola County deputies and the PCT 2 Constable for assistance in a situation involving residents some the Rock Hill Community.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Wednesday at 9 a.m., the deputies and a constable assisted the ATF and FBI agents with executing a search warrant on CR 264 in the Rock Hill Community. Two people were taken into custody. The sheriff’s office did not release the names of those arrested.

The Tyler Fire Department bomb squad responded for a suspicious device believed to be an improvised explosive device. It was not stated whether the device was found.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office assisted, as well, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

