18 wheeler overturned in wreck on SH 79 along Rusk, Cherokee county line

Wreck involving overturned 18-wheeler slows traffic on Hwy 79 east of New Summerfield.
Wreck involving overturned 18-wheeler slows traffic on Hwy 79 east of New Summerfield.(Source: KLTV viewer)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle wreck led to an 18-wheeler being overturned on SH 79 along the Rusk and Cherokee county lines early Thursday morning.

According to responding authorities, the wreck involved two vehicles but only the 18-wheeler had rolled over. EMS has responded to the incident and is treating any injuries that resulted from the wreck. There have been no reported fatalities.

Heavy traffic delays are expected. Authorities advised all commuters to avoid the area all together to prevent worsening traffic conditions or injuries.

